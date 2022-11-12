FISU selects Korea over Greensboro to host World University Games

FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum in September in consideration for the U.S.' bid for the 2027 World University Games.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The International University Sports Federation (FISU) announced they will be hosting their 2027 World University Games in Korea instead of Greensboro.

FISU is a global institution that governs the World University Games, the biggest event for college athletes.

FISU even visited the Greensboro Coliseum in September to assess the possibility of hosting the event in the U.S.

Yet, they announced Saturday that Chungcheong would be the official host of the 2027 FISU World University Games.

However, FISU did state that their might be a chance for Greensboro to host the games going forward.

“While Chungcheong is today’s choice for 2027, we would be delighted to have North Carolina as a host for the FISU World University Games in the future at the first available opportunity," said FISU Acting President Leonz Eder.

