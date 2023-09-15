What is that? | Aflame object flying over Greensboro could be connected to Grimsley High

GREENSBORO, N.C. —
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... on fire?
A WFMY News 2 viewer sent us a video of an aflame object appearing to fall through the Greensboro skies.
The sighting has stumped people throughout the Greensboro area.
"I saw a small airplane leaving behind a trail of sparks. Thought it was fireworks at first," wrote Bess Lewis on Facebook.
JoLee Meyers kept her theory short and sweet: "UFO's".
Steven Hornaday had a similar sentiment: "Oh Lawd its ET and his friends".
The aflame object appears to be connected to a halftime show at Grimsley High School. The high school went all out with paratroopers with trailing sparklers and pyrotechnics. WFMY News 2 has reached out to Grimsley High School to confirm.
Side by side of the aflame object
Here's a video from the halftime show:
