What is that? | Aflame object flying over Greensboro could be connected to Grimsley High

A viewer sent WFMY News 2 a video of the interesting sight.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... on fire?

A WFMY News 2 viewer sent us a video of an aflame object appearing to fall through the Greensboro skies.

The sighting has stumped people throughout the Greensboro area.

"I saw a small airplane leaving behind a trail of sparks. Thought it was fireworks at first," wrote Bess Lewis on Facebook.

JoLee Meyers kept her theory short and sweet: "UFO's".

Steven Hornaday had a similar sentiment: "Oh Lawd its ET and his friends".

The aflame object appears to be connected to a halftime show at Grimsley High School. The high school went all out with paratroopers with trailing sparklers and pyrotechnics. WFMY News 2 has reached out to Grimsley High School to confirm.

Side by side of the aflame object 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Here's a video from the halftime show:

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: