Former Greensboro officer's civil case will move forward, court denies motion to dismiss

A fired Greensboro police officer was indicted in 2022 on a manslaughter charge, according to the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A judge denied a motion to dismiss a case against a former Greensboro police officer.

The Guilford County Greensboro Grand Jury indicted now-former officer Matthew Edward Hamilton in June 2022 in the shooting death of Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez. On Wednesday, the officer's attorney's request to dismiss the case was denied.

The indictment means that the Grand Jury found probable cause to support the crime alleged. However, even after an indictment, a person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

In November 2021, police responded to a wanted person call at the house on Cloverdale Drive after the homeowner reported someone was trying to get into their home. Investigators said they found Lopez in a shed behind the home. When confronting Lopez, the Greensboro Police Officer's Association said Officer Hamilton shot him.

Greensboro police said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began its independent criminal investigation of the incident and Hamilton was placed on administrative duty at the time.

Officer Hamilton was indicted for the crime of manslaughter. The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) said Hamilton was fired as a result of the indictment.

Officer Hamilton's attorney, Amiel Rossabi, said he's seen the bodycam footage from the night of the shooting.

"There was a black object in Mr. Lopez's hand. That was absolutely pointed toward Officer Hamilton. In this situation, Officer Hamilton acted totally in accordance with North Carolina law,” Rossabi said.

GPD said an internal investigation with GPD Professional Standards Division will be completed, as the criminal investigation comes to an end.

