'I don't recall ever giving an award to a K9,' Forsyth County Sheriff's K9, 2 officers receive medals

All three were involved in a chase on Christmas last year. Investigators said a deputy stopped the driver of a red Ford Mustang for speeding on Highway 52 North. According to deputies, a K9 team was called for backup. When the K9 team arrived, the driver, 28-year-old Ricky Wallace Simon, jumped back into the car and tried to run away. The sheriff’s office said the deputies were dragged by the car and later thrown from it. Deputies said Simon was arrested after being apprehended by K9 Rex.