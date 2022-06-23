'I don't recall ever giving an award to a K9,' Forsyth County Sheriff's K9, 2 officers receive medals

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Three Forsyth County Sheriff's officers, including K9 officer Rex, received awards for acts of courage and determination.
All three were involved in a chase on Christmas last year. Investigators said a deputy stopped the driver of a red Ford Mustang for speeding on Highway 52 North. According to deputies, a K9 team was called for backup. When the K9 team arrived, the driver, 28-year-old Ricky Wallace Simon, jumped back into the car and tried to run away. The sheriff’s office said the deputies were dragged by the car and later thrown from it. Deputies said Simon was arrested after being apprehended by K9 Rex.
K9 Rex remained in the vehicle until the driver eventually crashed, according to officials. Officials said K9 Rex then removed Simon from the car, and he was taken into custody.
Deputies seized a firearm, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.
Simon is facing charges for:
- felony flee to elude
- felony assault with a deadly weapon on an LEO to inflict serious injury
- felony possession of a firearm by felon
- felony trafficking by transportation of cocaine/heroin
- felony trafficking by possession cocaine/heroin
- felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance
- two felony drug trafficking
- felony conceal carry a weapon-firearm
- felony resisting arrest
- misdemeanor resisting arrest
- misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle for use, keeping, or selling of a controlled substance
- misdemeanor driving while impaired
- misdemeanor injuring a law enforcement agency animal
- plus “various” traffic charges