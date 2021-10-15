1 adult, 3 juveniles facing charges after disturbance at Glenn High School

Investigators said school resource officers responded and intervened immediately.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An adult and three juveniles are in law enforcement custody Friday after a school disturbance at Glenn High School.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the disturbance happened after 1 p.m.

Deputies said adults on Glenn High School’s campus were involved in a disturbance with students.

The sheriff’s office said school resource officers responded and intervened immediately.

According to the office, additional deputies as well as officers from the Winston-Salem Police Department and Kernersville police responded due to a large crowd gathering.

Deputies said to restore order and gain compliance from those participating in the disturbance, one deputy used pepper spray. Investigators said the Forsyth County Emergency Services – EMS Division responded and decontaminated those who were exposed.

All quiet at Glenn High School now where @gofcsonc says a group of parents and students got into an altercation a little over an hour ago. 3 juveniles and one adult were arrested @WFMY pic.twitter.com/5WfR6myKYP — Grace Holland (@gracesholland) October 15, 2021

“I want to share more information about a disturbance that happened this afternoon outside our school. Some parents and their respective students were involved in an altercation,” Leduan Pratt, principal at Glenn High School said. “Our school resource officer did call for assistance and officers did use pepper spray to help take control of the situation.”

According to Pratt, a total of four people were involved, two of them were students and the others were family members.

School officials said when one family wouldn't "back off" that's when people were pepper sprayed.

No adults, students, school staff, or law enforcement officers were injured, according to sheriff deputies.

"The individuals involved in the disturbance have been identified and we will follow district disciplinary procedures as appropriate," Pratt said. "We will also cooperate with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office regarding their investigation into the escalation of situation. Please know we take these matters seriously as student safety is of utmost importance."