Friends remember Greensboro restaurant owner who's murder remains unsolved

Mark Freedman was a local restauranteur who was assaulted and killed just feet from his restaurant on Dolly Madison Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More hugs and tears, as people honor the life of a Greensboro restaurant owner.

It's been 2 years, and still no answers in the murder of Mark Freedman.

"It's a very difficult day for all of us," said Mark Freedman's sister, Robin Freedman.

She relives the heartache of November 3, 2020, the night someone shot and killed her oldest brother.

She says Freedman spent many years at the helm of several local restaurants.

When he wasn't working, you'd find him volunteering.

"My brother had a passion for cooking, for serving people. He had a passion for friendships, didn't matter who it was, everyone was somebody he wanted to get to know," said Freedman.

That illuminating personality resonated with so many people, many of who gathered near the restaurant for a vigil on the two-year mark.

In the weeks and months since his death, those friendships have only grown stronger with the founding of Mark's Angel Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to giving back.

"We've been able to donate over $130,000 to various charity organizations in Greensboro all in Mark's Memory," said David Priestley

Crime Stoppers is one of those organizations, which just upped the reward for information in his murder to $50,000.

"His murder affected his friends and family and they kind of stuck together and said we're going to fund something that will honor his memory and also others in the community," said City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter.

Abuzuaiter is a board member of Mark's Angel Foundation.

She says her heart breaks for the loss of her friend and others looking for answers in a growing list of unsolved murders.

"It's absolutely devastating to the family. I think you can talk to anyone who has been affected by homicide and it's remained unsolved, I think you will find that is devastating and that never stops," said Abuzuaiter.

Mark Freedman's memory lives on as those who knew him best, work to make a difference in the community he always wanted to call home.

Praying his killer will soon be brought to justice.