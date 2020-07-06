Live Blog: Protests begin across the Triad Sunday afternoon

Marchers have gathered in High Point and Greensboro to protest racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Protesters have congregated into large groups in what is expected to be the largest George Floyd protests in the Triad yet.

High Point's police chief Kenneth Shultz joined protesters in their march through High Point. WFMY News 2 unofficially estimates nearly 2,000 people showed up to join the march, with more joining along the way.

At 2 p.m., protesters are gathered in downtown Greensboro. It is unsure whether the organizers plan to march through the city.

A smaller group of about 40 protesters has also gathered at the Costco on W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. Police have closed down parts of W. Wendover Ave. to accommodate the protest.