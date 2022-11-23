Burlington family's first Thanksgiving together since 1992

It's been three decades since Faye White’s two children have been home to celebrate the holiday together.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington mother and father is preparing for a special Thanksgiving this year. It's been three decades since both of their children have been home to celebrate the holiday.

Thanksgiving is a holiday Faye White doesn't take for granted.

For several years, her and her husband would spend Thanksgiving with friends. Other times they'd visit their daughter in Gardener who would host Thanksgiving.

"The years that we did not go anywhere, I was kind of depressed," White said.

The couple are empty-nesters and parents of two, longing for the day everyone would be back together again for Thanksgiving.

"Ten years ago, we had it here and it was just our daughter, grandsons, son-in-law, and her two boys." White said.

There's one year they remember most.

In 1992, both of their children were home for Thanksgiving.

Their son is a state trooper in Vermont and through his previous years of serving in the military, it was difficult for him to come home.

Thankfully, after 30 years, her son made it happen.

"We are going to laugh a lot maybe a few tears here and there," White said.