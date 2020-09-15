Dine-in or Takeout: "Downtown Greensboro Restaurant Week" returns with tight safety and health measures

Chow Downtown runs from September 14th – 18th. At least 32 participating restaurants are offering dine-in or takeout food and drink specials.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic is not canceling "Chow Downtown," also known as the annual "Downtown Restaurant Week" in Greensboro. The virus, however, is forcing restaurant owners to make changes to food service and practices.

At least 32 restaurants are participating in "Chow Downtown" by offering dine-in or takeout food and drink specials. But, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the more an individual interacts with others, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. The risk of COVID-19 spread increases in a restaurant or bar setting as follows:

Lowest Risk: Food service limited to drive-through, delivery, take-out, and curb-side pick up.

More Risk: Drive-through, delivery, take-out, and curb-side pick up emphasized. On-site dining limited to outdoor seating. Seating capacity reduced to allow tables to be spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Even More Risk: On-site dining with both indoor and outdoor seating. Seating capacity reduced to allow tables to be spaced at least 6 feet apart.

On-site dining with both indoor and outdoor seating. Seating capacity reduced to allow tables to be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Highest Risk: On-site dining with both indoor and outdoor seating. Seating capacity not reduced and tables not spaced at least 6 feet apart.

COVID-19 is mostly spread by respiratory droplets released when people talk, cough, or sneeze. It is thought that the virus may spread to hands from a contaminated surface and then to the nose or mouth, causing infection.

Fortunately, health officials say, there are a number of actions operators of restaurants and bars can take to help lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread. During Chow Downtown, all participating restaurants will be practicing personal and environmental prevention. That includes handwashing, staying home when or if sick, cleaning and disinfecting, wearing face masks and more.

"Restaurants will be maintaining proper social distancing,” said Zack Matheny, president of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated. “Many restaurants have different or even more stringent desires where they are wearing their mask. Sometimes, wearing a mask and a face shield on top of it. We are really doing everything we can to make sure that folks who visit and patronize these businesses feel safe and want to come back.”

According to the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant industry, more than any other industry in the nation, has suffered the most significant sales and job losses since the COVID-19 outbreak began. This year, "Chow Downtown" is geared towards helping to keep local restaurants afloat during these difficult times. The city of Greensboro is also working on other upcoming events and promotions for the holiday season.

“Due to COVID, we have basically become an online business, instead of a brick and mortar one,” says Kathryn Hubert, owner of Chez Genèse. “Having an expanded reach and marketing offered to new audiences is hugely helpful as we continue to try to grow our modified model. We are grateful for the opportunities that Chow Downtown is presenting so that we can continue to operate curbside while still participating with the event.”

Chow Downtown runs from September 14th – 18th. Participating restaurants include:

1618 Downtown*

B. Christopher's*

Baked Downtown*

Beer Co.*

Blue Denim

Bonchon

Boxcar Arcade*

Cheesecakes by Alex

Chez Genèse

Cincy's*

Crafted Taco*

Dram & Draught*

Fat Tuesday*

Grey's Tavern

Healthy Boro

Heavenly Buffaloes

Jerusalem Market*

Krave Kava*

Lao*

Liberty Oak*

Los Chicos*

Machete*

Manny's Universal Café*

Mellow Mushroom*

Natty Greene's*

Southend Brewing*

Stumble Stilskins

The Green Bean*

The Sage Mule*

Undercurrent*

Union Coffee

White and Wood*

*OFFERS OUTDOOR SEATING