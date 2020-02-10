"Unity Prayer Parade” to be held in downtown Greensboro to proclaim "We Are One"

The prayer walk will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in downtown Greensboro. The 1.5-mile walk will begin and end in front of the Governmental Plaza.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A “Unity Prayer Parade” will be held on Saturday in downtown Greensboro. The purpose of the prayer walk is to get the church at-large together to pray for transformation in the city, nation, and world. All Christians, denominations, and people of God are invited to the event to proclaim: “We are One” and “Jesus is Lord in our city.”

“We want to gather believers in Jesus Christ from as many racial, denominational, political, economic and cultural backgrounds to pray on the one thing we know we all agree on: Jesus Christ is Lord,” said Frank Mickens, minister and founder of FaithFire Worldwide Revival Ministries. “We want to petition the Lord to come into our city for healing in every arena and sector. We want our families, businesses, churches, neighborhoods, political leaders, educators, everyone to come to know the love of God the Father through Jesus Christ. We want to see the Spirit of God invade our city to protect, guide and transform our community from the inside out.”

Debby Davis is one of the event organizers. She, along with a group of other believers from various racial, denominational and political backgrounds, planned the prayer walk to encourage the public to unite and pray for the community. The event comes amid the ongoing protests for racial justice, uncertainties surrounding the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, and political divide during the race for the White House.

“The Unity Prayer Parade came about as a move of God from the grassroots,” Mickens said. “We all just shared a vision to see the Lord glorified in Greensboro through the unified church. Everyone who serves and follows Jesus should pray and ask Him if they should participate. We appeal to everyone to consider the power of unity and oneness. There's nothing we can't accomplish if we get together.”

Hundreds to thousands of people are expected to attend the prayer walk. The event will begin with a worship service led by a band comprised of worship leaders and musicians with various denominational, political and racial backgrounds. Before the walk, a short message of encouragement will also take place to uplift the community. The event will end with a worship celebration and communion service.

During the prayer walk, attendees will pray about certain pressing issues facing the community, state and local leaders, and nation during these unprecedented times. That includes racism, homelessness, violence, abortion, poverty, justice, peace and faith. Prayer will also focus on children, governmental leaders, educators, first responders, healthcare workers, media, business leaders and neighborhoods.

“We simply ask believers to pray for revival in America and the world,” Mickens said. “This is an uncommon hour in world history. For the first time, the entire world is seeking relief from the same problem. For the first time, the world is looking for stability from the same shaking of their reality. We believe the Lord is turning the world to Himself in this hour.”

The 1.5-mile walk will begin and end in front of the Governmental Plaza on Greene Street in downtown Greensboro. The route is strategically designed to depart from Greensboro Governmental Plaza and pass several downtown landmarks. That includes Center City Park, The International Civil Rights Center and Museum, Greensboro Police Department, Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, Melvin Municipal Building and Guilford County Courthouse.

CDC guidelines will be followed at the event to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That includes the use of face masks and social distancing protocols. If you do not have a face mask, one will be provided at the event. Basic good hygiene is also encouraged, including the use of hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you’re sick to help protect others.