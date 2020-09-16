“Epitome of the forward-thinking teacher...every child is deserving of.” GCS names Oak Hill instructor Teacher of the Year

Guilford County Schools named Oak Hill Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Ebonie Jones as Teacher of the Year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School may look different during a pandemic, but some things don't change, like honoring educators making a difference in students' lives.

Guilford County Schools honored one of its top teachers on Tuesday, naming Oak Hill Elementary 4th grade teacher Ebonie Jones as the 2020-2021 GCS Teacher of the Year.

“Ebonie is the epitome of the forward-thinking, resourceful, intelligent, innovative and loving teacher that every child is deserving of in classrooms throughout our district, state and country,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras during the event.

“She works tirelessly to meet the needs of her students, yet she does not see herself as a savior.”

Jones has been a teacher for the past 8 years and currently teaches English and language arts, but she's known since she was young, she wanted to be an educator.

“I had wonderful examples of what a master teacher should be, and I have always hoped that I could impact as many students’ lives as my former teachers have,” said Jones.

“My philosophy is that all students can learn given the appropriate supports.”

In addition to her work in the classroom, Jones is a champion for new teachers and students with disabilities.

“For students with disabilities, inclusion is a right. As effective teachers, we must keep in mind that inclusion is not a privilege nor a reward for our North Carolina students. Providing effective instruction in the least restrictive setting is not just the right thing to do – it is the law,” said Jones.

Jones will go on to compete at the regional level in the Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year process.