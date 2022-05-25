Food Drive for patients at Cone Health's Medcenter for Women

The Medcenter has a food market that provides healthy food and shows patients how to make better food choices.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Better access to food and health literacy is the base behind Cone Health's Brito Food Program.

WFMY News 2 partnered with the food market to help re-stock their shelves for families in need.

All donations from the spring food drive Wednesday go to the Brito Nutrition and Education Center.

The drive-thru event is from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Renaissance Shops at 2521 Phillips Avenue in Greensboro.

The goal is to collect 6000 pounds of food.

Most needed food items:

Oils, spices

Canned and dry goods

Condiments

Non-food items needed:

Diapers

Wipes

Feminine products

Can openers

Storage bags & toiletries

The Brito Nutrition and Education Center is located inside Cone Health’s Medcenter for Women.

Patients at the Medcenter for Women referred to the food market by their physician have access to everything the Brito program offers.

Dr. Miguel and Denese Brito funded and created the center to help financially fragile women and their families have access to high quality, fresh foods.

" We want to impact change for those experiencing food insecurity and are proud to have created a legacy of support through The Brito Food Program," Denese Brito said. "Ensuring patients in need not only get nutritious foods, but have an opportunity to learn how to sustain a healthy lifestyle.”

The program provides patients at Cones Health's several Medcenter in the Greensboro area with healthy food, shows them how to make better food choices, and connects patients with other food resources in the community.