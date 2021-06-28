Fourth of July fireworks are back! Here’s your list of Triad events!

The big festivals, fun, and fireworks that were on hold last year are back! Here are some Fourth of July celebrations happening in the Triad this weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The big festivals, fun and, fireworks are back! After a year on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, communities are bringing back their Fourth of July fireworks shows.

Here's a look at some of the big ones in the Triad.

Guilford County is bringing its Fourth of July fireworks to Northeast Park in Gibsonville on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

This year’s event features a longer fireworks display with bigger shells. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 per car or $1 for anyone who walks up.

In High Point , Uncle Sam Jam is back at Oak Hollow Festival Park this Sunday, July 4, 2021.

You won't see as many vendors or children's activities this year, but the fireworks show, organizers promise will be out of sight! The fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. and parking passes cost $10.

Greensboro is doing something way different, but really cool. The city's 3D Patriotic Laser Show begins at 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Market and Davie Streets.

Organizers say it's a show you don't want to miss. Plus, this one is free.

Winston-Salem is teaming up with Truist Stadium for fireworks over the July 4th weekend. You can watch baseball at the ballpark Saturday, July 3 at 3 p.m. and then stay for the fireworks show. The game is between the Carolina Disco Turkeys and the Greensboro Monarchs.

Tickets are $15 each and there's a $5 charge for parking.

The Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks Department is also providing a fireworks display on Sunday, July 4.

The fireworks will be launched from the high ground in Quarry Park and should be visible from vantage points throughout the city.

The parking lots at Salem Lake Park and Emmanuel Baptist Church will be open for residents who want to watch the fireworks from the parking lots.

The fireworks company will begin the free fireworks show when it is completely dark.

In Kernersville , get ready for a free concert and big fireworks show. The Legacy Motown revue will have you moving and grooving and this year's fireworks show, we're told is the best yet!

The Fourth of July celebration is this Sunday, July 4th starting at 6 p.m. at Kernersville Elementary.

And the Burlington Sock Puppets hope you will enjoy their baseball game against the Greenville flyboys, then stay for the fireworks this Friday, July 2nd. The game starts at 7 p.m. with the fireworks show right after.