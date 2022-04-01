Now open: Guilford County Schools accepting kindergarten registration

You need several documents in order to enroll your child in kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Kindergarten registration for Guilford County Schools' 2022-23 school year is now open.

Parents of children who will be 5 years old by August 31, can enroll their children for the upcoming school year online at gcsnc.schoolmint.net.

You need to gather several documents to register your child, including your child’s birth certificate, health records, and proof of residence, which will determine their school assignment. You can find the full list of forms and documents you need to register here.

If you have questions about kindergarten registration, you should contact your child's school. Some elementary schools also offer tours to families before completing their registration.

Parents who need assistance with SchoolMint should contact the GCS Student Assignment office by calling 336-370-8303.

Parents or guardians interested in the district’s Pre-K program for 4-year-olds should follow the instructions for the Pre-K application and deadline.