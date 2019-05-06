GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week the Good Morning Show is sharing stories about stellar graduates in our community and it is apparent Valerie Myrick has a very bright future.

Myrick is graduating with honors from Smith High School in Greensboro this Saturday, June 8. The Guilford College-bound student says she worked hard to get accepted into the International Baccalaureate program at Smith which she described as both difficult and rewarding.

"It took a lot of hard work and dedication. My work ethic pushed me through and I studied a lot and doing research about the IB program definitely helped me along the way," said Myrick.

Myrick has a long list of organizations she is involved in. She was inducted into the National Honor Society and elected president of the local chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America. She serves as vice president of Energy Wise and is also the school's Service Learning Ambassador and College Ambassador.

"The FBLA definitely helped me on a professional level. My life skills and networking skills, how to dress and how to present to people in the business industry, that's the organization that's helped me the most."

Myrick has also won two gold medals at the state level for her original short stories and playwright at the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO)

"I got my gold medal because it stood out and it was different and I got to put my unique writing in it," she said. "I love to express myself in my writing from other experiences and from people I've spoken to."

So what's next?

"I'm going to Guilford College in the fall. I'm really excited. I'll be majoring in psychology and minoring in business administration and hopefully one day I would love to become a psychotherapist."

Congratulations, you deserve it!

Guilford County Schools will hold high school graduations for students on traditional calendars this week.

