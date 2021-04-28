Get a head start on your summer to-do list!

Ja'Net Adams is getting us ready for summer with vacation planning, keeping kids entertained and teens getting a job.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Temperatures heating up is a sign summer is on its way, and that means its time to start planning all the activities for June through August.

Money expert Ja'Net Adams wants to help families get started on those summer to-do lists with everything from booking a vacation, keeping the kiddos entertained and making sure the teenager in your life lands a job.

"The most pressing to-do on your to-do list should be finding activities for your little ones for the summer," Adams said.

Parents want to be proactive in finding a summer camp for their kids as spots are limited this year. Adams said its also best to start researching the most affordable options so that your child can have a spot this summer.

Summer is also about fun for the entire family and that means packing your bags for a getaway!

Adams said April is the perfect time to plan your summer vacation.

"This week alone I have seen $200 flights to multiple Caribbean islands. $300 flight to Tokyo, Paris, and Ireland. There are deals on flights and hotels, but you need to act soon before the prices go back up," Adams said.

Summer isn't just fun and games, its also the best time for teenagers to start pulling their weight financially. Not only can they help you save on monthly bills, but they can start saving for their own future.