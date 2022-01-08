The Blessing Box is a community blessing! Free clothes, shoes, furniture, and other home goods

Sharpe Road Church of Christ started the Blessing Box Ministry to be a blessing to the homeless but it's grown into a distribution hub to help everyone in need

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church wants to be a blessing to get food, clothes, and furniture to anyone in need. The Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro runs the Blessing Box Outreach Ministry.



The giving started from the church to help the homeless, but it's grown so much this year that volunteers are now running it out of a much bigger space.

The offsite warehouse stores the surplus of donations that have come in from businesses that either decided to remodel, downsize or close since the pandemic.

Donations also come from community members picking up and moving to other cities. The ministry picks up new, like-new, and large items by appointment.

Organizers say as fast as they get donations of backpacks, curtains, clothes, shoes, and sheets out to the public, those items come right back in.

It's a good problem because now they've organized a distribution center and hub for free donations so volunteers can pass the blessings onto other community churches and groups, who can then pass it on to anyone going through hard times.

The warehouse has clothes, rugs, pots, pans, book bags, furniture, comforters, curtains, and other home goods.

You can call 336-383-0220 or email Brel75@yahoo.com for more information.