Pandemic patriotism: Wreaths Across Greensboro issues call for wreath sponsors amid canceled ceremony

Wreaths Across Greensboro’s annual public ceremony is canceled due to COVID restrictions, but the organization still plans to lay more than 1,100 wreaths.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remember. Honor. Teach.

Those three words are the mantra behind Wreaths Across America, a national effort to lay wreaths on veterans' graves every Christmas. Obviously, COVID-19 is altering the way these ceremonies can happen this year, but not even a pandemic can pause patriotism.

With safety top of mind, the Greensboro chapter vows to uphold its mission to educate.

"That commitment to honor and remember...and help them understand. It's hard to understand, because a sacrifice like that is really hard to understand," said Wreaths Across Greensboro co-founder Mike LaPeirre.

LaPeirre and his friend, U.S. Marine veteran Wade Harvey, founded the Greensboro chapter in 2013 after discussing the impact of the national event at Arlington. They wanted their children, especially, to learn about the heroes who protect our freedom at all costs. For seven years since, they've invited the community (usually 300 to 400 people) to the wreath laying ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery, where more than 1,100 Triad veterans are buried.

This year, due to statewide COVID restrictions, the event is private, and Caldwell Academy eighth graders will place the wreaths. So, the organization still needs community support making sure each veteran's grave gets one.

"We complain about things, we worry about things in our society...but there are people out there who take bullets for us," LaPeirre emphasized.