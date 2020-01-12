Chick-fil-A distribution center bringing 160 jobs to Alamance County, average salaries of $62K

Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed the distribution center will open in 2022.

MEBANE, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed Tuesday a Chick-fil-A distribution center is coming to Mebane.

It's a $54 million investment in Alamance County. The center is slated to open in early 2022 and will create 160 jobs with a minimum average salary of $62,000. The current average wage in Alamance County is slightly over $41,000.

"North Carolina attracts the nation’s most well-known brands because of our strong workforce and steady leadership, even in a crisis,” said Governor Cooper. "Alamance County is the right location with the right infrastructure to make Chick-Fil-A's new approach to the restaurant’s supply chain a success.”

The company’s facility in Mebane will be its second permanent, full-scale distribution center, joining the first full-scale facility near the company’s headquarters in Georgia.