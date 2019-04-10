GRAHAM, N.C. — A man wanted for assault on a female, habitual assault and probation violations was arrested after a chase with sheriff's deputies across two counties, according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday afternoon, Alamance County Communications got a call that a man wanted by deputies was at a home on Bass Mountain Road.

A deputy was dispatched to the address and on arrival, William Calice Cooper took off in a silver Honda Civic going south on Bass Mountain Road.

Deputies tried to pull Cooper over, but he kept going. The chase continued into Guilford County toward Julian. A Guilford County deputy deployed stop sticks as Cooper neared the Julian Post Office.

According to the release, Cooper saw the stop sticks and slammed on brakes and turned left into a driveway. He drove across the yard to the edge of the woods, got out of the car and ran into the woods.

A K-9 unit was deployed and Cooper was arrested a short time later.

Cooper was charged with 3 counts of felony probation violation, 1 count assault on a female, 1 count habitual misdemeanor assault, and 1 count felony flee to elude.

He's in jail on a $25,000 secured bond.

What's trending on WFMY News 2