ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — The SBI is investigating a trooper-involved shooting in Robeson County.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said a member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was involved in a shooting just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

The department said during a roadside safety inspection of a car, the trooper was approached by an uninvolved person who was armed with a weapon.

Investigators said the trooper fired his weapon after verbal commands toward the armed individual to stop were ignored.

The department said the trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any officer-involved shooting.

The SBI will now conduct an investigation.

NCDPS is not releasing the name of the trooper involved or suspect at this time.

