ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man accused of human trafficking is out of jail after posting bond, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s office.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says Salvador Espinoza Escobar is accused of holding a woman as a sex slave for more than five years. Investigators say Escobar withheld basic needs like food in exchange for sex acts.

Randolph County court documents reveal the alleged sex trafficking occurred between January 2015 and January 22, 2020 - the day of Escobar's arrest.

Authorities say Escobar posted a $100,000 secured bond after his first court appearance Friday.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says Escobar lived on Old Lexington Road in Asheboro.

Escobar is charged with Felony Human Trafficking of an Adult Victim.

He opted to hire his own lawyer. His next court date is February 12.

