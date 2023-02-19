Grandmother applauds schools for bringing awareness to dangers of fentanyl

This week, Northern Guilford High School will host a community forum on substance abuse issues after more than 8 in 10 students reported concerns among their peers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, and 50 times deadlier than heroin.

With substance abuse a growing issue in high schools, the PTSA at Northern Guilford is planning a town hall to draw attention to the problem.

Debbie Peeden lost her granddaughter, Ashley, less than 2 years ago.

The Northern Guilford graduate faced mental health challenges for many years.

Eventually, a deadly dose of fentanyl would take her life.

"I tell people, I was her biggest advocate her whole entire life and I will be her biggest advocate in her death. I'm not going to have her death be in vain," said Peeden.

Peeden made it her mission to draw more attention to the growing problem of substance abuse.

Particularly among the youth, informing parents of the dangers of fentanyl.

"This is a major, major issue and parents all across North Carolina, really need to realize that this can happen to your child," said Peeden.

After meeting school-wide and by grade about the issue of fentanyl, the Northern Guilford PTSA wants to make the community part of the life-saving conversation.

This comes after more than 8 in 10 Northern Guilford High School students said there is a drug problem among their peers.

"We definitely have identified the problem and it's a lot better but it just started a whole conversation," said Kelly Reis, President of the Northern Guilford High School PTSA.

Peeden says there is no single solution to curbing substance abuse.

But, it all starts with a simple conversation.

She is grateful the topic is entering the spotlight among our local schools.

"When I saw the news, that Northern was bring awareness to this I thought finally, finally the schools are going to be educated, parents are going to be educated on just the dangers of fentanyl," said Peeden.

The forum will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2033 at Northern Guilford High School.