Green Dodge Charger with blue lights pulls driver over in Thomasville; police investigating

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said they received a call around 4 p.m. Friday about a green Dodge Charger pulling someone over on National Highway.

Police said there were blue lights in the grill of the Charger but nowhere else on the vehicle. They said it is very rare for an undercover vehicle to not have more blue lights that are visible.

Thomasville police don't have any green Chargers in their fleet. The department said it is reaching out to other agencies to see if the Charger could possibly be a part of their department.

Police said this could be a possible impersonation, but they can't rule anything out at this point.

In order to stay safe when you are being pulled over, police said it's a good idea to pull over into a well-lit area and dial 911 if you feel unsafe or want to verify the identity of an officer.

