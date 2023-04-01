Greensboro business owners hope new 'Social District' attracts more people to State Street

You will now be permitted to buy and consume alcohol along a portion of State Street between Church and Elm streets.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can now sip and stroll through another part of Greensboro as a new social district opened along State Street.

Business owners along State Street say this part of Greensboro has gone through a resurgence over the last few years.

"State Street is back!" said Celeste Brawner.

City leaders say this social district is all about creating growth in one area of Greensboro and capitalizing on the success of another.

During a recent "State of the City" address, Mayor Nancy Vaughan credited the downtown social district for keeping Elm and surrounding streets a vibrant part of the city.

Business owners agree that the newly formed social district will draw more people to State Street, a part of Greensboro that is no longer in short supply of restaurants and small businesses.

You will now be permitted to buy and consume alcohol along a portion of State Street between Church and Elm streets.

"I think it's just going to bring a lot of notice to the street of people who have kind of forgotten that we are here," said Dawn Quigley.

She and others have been long-time proponents of the social district, after learning of its success downtown.

"They may get a glass of wine and walk around or whatever or they may be finishing at a restaurant and decide to get it to go and come walk around," said Quigley.

"We spoke to them about how it's going downtown and they said that they have not had a single issue. We don't anticipate to have any issues. It can only be a positive for us," said Valerie Defranco.

At State Street Wine Company, owner Dorn Miller is hoping his business will be the first stop customers make.

"We're hoping that it will grow like it has in the last year we've been here. We've seen an influx every week," said Miller.

For those choosing to sip and shop, they appreciate the unique opportunity the social district offers.

"We're now leaving to go down to Cafe Pasta and we have our cups and we can keep our drinks in our hand as we go and that makes it really special," said Pam Hicks.

The social district is open every day from noon until 9 p.m.