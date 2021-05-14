Greensboro businesses face a choice as North Carolina sheds its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

Some businesses said they'll keep their mask policy for now. Others were just happy to be free from capacity restrictions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the mask mandate began, we've seen signs outside businesses that read, 'masks required'.

With new CDC guidelines and new orders from Governor Roy Cooper, businesses now have a choice.

They can take down the sign or stay behind the mask.

Rules could vary from business to business in Greensboro so it may be best to keep one with you just in case.

Some require masks for everyone, just for staff or not at all.

Business owners said their number one goal is to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable.

Servers, cooks, bartenders and other staff remain behind the mask at Machete in downtown. They will continue to wear masks until June 1.

Their customers can choose to mask up or not.

"Our thing is, now that the CDC and the Governor have both come out with guidelines saying there is no mask mandate, we don't want to start arguments," Machete owner Tal Blevins said, "I really hope that people will follow the guidelines."

The Governor got rid of the mask mandate but restaurants and other stores can decide whether to require masks inside their businesses.

At Natty Greene's you may see staff and customers without a mask.

"We're leaving it up to our guests and our employees," Natty Greene's owner Chris Lester said, "Of course, if they're vaccinated they don't have to wear a mask if they don't want to and the same thing that goes for our guests that come in."

Both restaurant owners said they're holding off on increasing capacity. Lester said that's partly because of staffing issues. Blevins said for him, it's to make staff and customers feel more comfortable.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro Grasshoppers will allow full capacity starting with Friday's game. They previously welcomed 30 percent of fans.

"We hope we get more (people) but at the same time it's hard to say," Greensboro Grasshoppers President Donald Moore said, "Obviously this will help us moving forward. This is our tenth game of 60."

Fans in the stands and customers dining inside restaurants--it's a start contrast compared to this time last year when many businesses remained shut down.

FANS IN THE STANDS AND CUSTOMERS DINING INSIDE RESTAURANTS--IT'S A STARK CONTRAST COMPARED TO THIS TIME LAST YEAR WHEN MANY BUSINESSES REMAINED SHUT DOWN.

"There were times where my wife and I didn't even know if we could be open again," Lester said, "We thought the restaurant was gonna have to close so to be where we are today is exciting."

Several big box stores are still evaluating their mask policies.

The Fresh Market says the mask rules will stay in place, for now. Harris Teeter will continue requiring masks in its stores.

Home Depot and Target also say customers need to wear a mask.