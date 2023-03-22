Greensboro College mourns death of student-athlete

Greensboro College President Lawrence D. Czarda announced student-athlete Seth David Mandryk died on McGee Street at his off-campus residence Monday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a college student in Greensboro.

Mandryk was a starter and one of the team captains for the school's men's lacrosse team.

“Seth always had a smile on his face. From day one when he stepped on campus to meet the guys last spring, he greeted the new opportunity and his teammates with a huge grin. Even in the tough spots during games or in the locker room, he would smile and speak truth to everyone,” said Men’s Lacrosse Head Coach, Nate Bates.

“Even though we only had him with us for a brief time, he leaves a hole in our hearts. His positive energy brought people close to him and we will sorely miss that. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his mom, dad, and family,” Bates said.

Mandryk was set to graduate with a Master's in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) in May.

He was from Stonewall, Manitoba, Canada, and had started attending Greensboro College after graduating in 2022 from Barton College.

“We are grieving for the untimely death of this young man and while there are no words to describe this tragic loss, we hope that everyone will keep his family, teammates, and friends in their thoughts and prayers through this difficult time,” Czarda said.

Plans on memorials or funeral services have not been announced.

