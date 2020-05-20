Cook Out said it will complete an entire remodel of its building on Summit Ave. The business said the location has served customers for over 25 years.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Cook Out in Greensboro on Summit Ave. announced Tuesday it has closed its doors for deep cleaning and a complete remodel.

“We were made aware of an issue that affected our Summit Ave. location in Greensboro,” the company said in a statement. “We have temporarily closed for a deep cleaning of this restaurant.”

The company said it will complete an entire remodel of the building and a complete cleanup of the surrounding lot and wooded area on Highway 29 and Summit Ave.

“We will reopen the Summit Ave. location with a newly remodeled building,” Cook Out said.

The business said the Summit Ave. location has served customers for over 25 years.

“We look forward to serving our customers at the newly remodeled Summit Ave. location for many years to come,” the restaurant said.

You may have seen social media posts about the restaurant. WFMY News 2 asked the restaurant about the pest control company spotted outside the restaurant, but a spokesperson didn't address it. The health department said it has received the video but hasn't commented further.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.