Greensboro man kills Fort Bragg soldier; sends 4 others to a hospital, deputies say

Deputies said 25-year-old Malik Anthony Williams was arrested and was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

PINEBLUFF, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier was beaten, shot, and killed by a Greensboro man early Saturday morning, according to deputies and WNCN.

The Moore's County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Malik Williams Tuesday in connection to this shooting death and is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Deputies said they got a call about shots fired at 3:28 a.m. during a large gathering at 212 Primrose Path in Pinebluff. When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Keith Martinez Wright Jr. of Fayetteville dead from gunshot wounds.

Four others also went to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Williams is behind bars at the Moore County Detention Center with no bond. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Investigators are still looking for other people involved in this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at 910-947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.

