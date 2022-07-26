Man robs bank on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro

Greensboro police said they have a person in custody matching the suspect and vehicle descriptions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed a bank in Greensboro Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers got a call around 1:26 p.m. to the Wells Fargo on Battleground Avenue about a robbery at the bank.

Witness described the suspect as either a Black or Hispanic man around 5 feet 9 inches tall to 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was seen driving a maroon-colored Nissan.

Police said the man told the bank tellers he had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

