Man robs bank on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro

Greensboro police said they have a person in custody matching the suspect and vehicle descriptions.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed a bank in Greensboro Tuesday afternoon, according to police. 

Officers got a call around 1:26 p.m. to the Wells Fargo on Battleground Avenue about a robbery at the bank.

Witness described the suspect as either a Black or Hispanic man around 5 feet 9 inches tall to 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was seen driving a maroon-colored Nissan.

Police said the man told the bank tellers he had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery. 

Greensboro police said they have a person in custody matching the suspect and vehicle descriptions. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

