GREENSBORO, N.C. — Neighbors in the Lindley Park area filed complaints to Duke Energy, following a power outage that happened early Friday morning.

Many neighbors reported hearing something that sounded like an explosion inside their homes. When power was eventually restored, they found major appliances such as stoves, microwaves, dishwashers, refrigerators and washing machines - were fried. Now, homeowners are left wondering if Duke Energy will pay for the property losses.

A Duke Energy representative said, around 7:30 Friday morning, a large tree outside of Duke Energy's right of way fell across a 24-kilovolt circuit that caused a power line to burn down, and fall on a 4-kilovolt circuit. This domino effect caused a power outage impacting around 2,000 homes for about an hour. More than 350 homes had power out from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Duke Energy said some customers had an increase of voltage to their home as a result.

The representative tells WFMY News 2 several claims were filed but were denied because the event was outside of Duke Energy's control, and was not due to company negligence.

