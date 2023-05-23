Greensboro City Council passes short-term rental ordinance

In doing so, they are able to regulate these rental properties like Airbnbs and Vrbos within town limits.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Greensboro making rules for short-term home rentals.

The city of Greensboro passed an ordinance Tuesday to define "short-term rental" in its land development ordinance.

In doing so, they are able to regulate these rental properties like Airbnbs and Vrbos within town limits.

Those regulations include the following:

Having only two adults per bedroom

No publicly promoted events can exceed two times the guest limit

No signs advertising the rents are allowed

Hosts need to live within Guilford County or directly adjacent to it

The city estimates there are about 600 short-term rentals, but they're not sure where those rentals are located.

They'll hire a group to come in and locate those rentals, so the city can ensure all properties are following the new ordinance.

It goes into effect on January 1, 2024, and the city council will revisit it in January 2025.

