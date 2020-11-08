Greensboro non-profit to host candid virtual discussion about police reform in the city

Police chief Brian James is participating. The goal is to discuss concrete changes and how to mend the relationship between the community and police.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The TAB Arts Center Non-Profit is holding a virtual town hall discussion Tuesday about police reform in the city of Greensboro.

Police Chief Brian James, Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter, the Honorable Judge Lora Cubbage, and community activist Irving Allen will be on the panel.

"We have people who are changemakers on the panel that actually have the power and the insight to share what things can actually happen and what’s realistic for us to us expect as we move towards the future," Panel moderator Sunny Gravely Foushee said.

Gravely Foushee said the goal of the discussion is to leave with a concrete path to change.

"My hope is we are able to come from this conversation with different perspectives, different outlooks, and with real steps towards change," Foushee said.

Councilwoman Abuzuaiter said these types of conversations are part of mending relationships between the community and police.

"The relationship is one of the most important things as we navigate not only our new normal with COVID but all the concerns in the nation, our state and in our city right now." Councilwoman Abuzuaiter said.

The free event is from 5:30-7 via Zoom. There will be a question-answer portion towards the end of the discussion. Click here to register.