Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department to hold After School Program at various rec centers

Lindley Recreation Center will open Tuesday, October 20th. A few others will open on November 9th.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is planning to hold and After School program for kids ages 5-12 next week.

Kristen Herndon, Facilities and aquatics coordinator, said safety is top of mind.

"We are definitely taking the safety of all of our participants to the extreme," Herndon said.

Beginning Tuesday, October 20th, the program at the Lindley Recreation Center is set to begin. The program will run Monday-Fridays from 2-6 p.m.

Only 8-15 students will be accepted at a site each week. It costs $30 per student.

"We miss the community just as much as the community misses there being something for kids to do. And I know that kids need a space for their kids to go where they can trust that they are not only having fun and doing their homework but they are safe," Herndon said.



Brown, Leonard, Lewis, and Griffin recreation centers will also serve as sites beginning November 9th. Herndon said students will be screened before entering the building. Everyone will be required to wear a mask, and social distancing is a must.



"There will be handwashing and sanitizing times for the participants and staff as well," Herndon said.

Herndon said transportation won't be provided by parks and rec so it's up to parents to arrange that. She suggests reaching out to your child's school.

Parents are also asked to send the following with their kids.



"We are asking them to send you know maybe they're own jacket and then any supplies for homework, also a pre-packaged snack and also a water bottle with their name on it," Herndon said.

The After School Program will only start when Guilford County Schools return to in-person instruction. So if GCS pushes their October 20th start date back, the start of the After School program would be pushed back as well.