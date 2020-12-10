COVID-19 Blog: Some stabilization in coronavirus numbers since Phase 3 started

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

MONDAY, OCT. 12, 2020

12 p.m. -- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state. NCDHHS warns with the start of Phase 3, more people are moving around and there's more potential for the spread of the virus. However, NCDHHS numbers are showing some stabilization since the start of Phase 3.

NEW CASES: 1,276 (DOWN FROM SUNDAY’S 1,719)

TOTAL CASES: 232,747

GUILFORD: 9,863 CASES, 191 DEATHS

FORSYTH: 7,682 CASES, 105 DEATHS

ALAMANCE: 4,464 CASES, 59 DEATHS

PERCENT OF POSITIVE TESTS: 6.6% ON 10/10

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,109 WITH 96% REPORTING

TOTAL DEATHS: 3,773

WHERE TO GET TESTED

Guilford:

The Guilford County Health Department is hosting free testing all this week. Just head to the department on 1100 East Wendover Avenue. The testing will be on Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Forsyth:

There are a few new places to get tested for coronavirus in Forsyth County. The YMCA on Waterworks Road in Winston-Salem will host coronavirus testing every Monday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In Lewisville, you can get tested at Shallowford Square. That will be on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Flu shots will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.





FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

