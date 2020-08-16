Greensboro Parks and Recreation to no longer allow motorized boats at Lake Higgins starting Monday

Greensboro officials said starting Monday, Lake Higgins will be closed to motorized boats as part of the effort.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Parks & Recreation and Water Resources announced Friday it’s teaming up to fight the spread of the invasive aquatic plant Hydrilla verticillata at Lake Higgins, one of three City reservoirs.

“When hydrilla spreads, it changes the sensitive aquatic environment, choking out native plant species and clogging waterways,” wrote Greensboro Parks and Recreation on Facebook. “It can have a negative impact on the local fish species and make it hard to enjoy water sports. Hydrilla quickly spreads when shredded by boat propellers."