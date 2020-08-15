Medical supply store in Asheboro donates over 40,000 face masks to schools in Randolph County

According to Elastic Therapy, the cloth masks are retail valued at over $120,000.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Elastic Therapy, Inc. donated over 40,000 face masks Friday to multiple school systems within Randolph County.

According to Elastic Therapy, the cloth masks are retail valued at over $120,000.

Elastic Therapy said donations were made to cover all students, faculty, teachers, and staff at Asheboro City Schools, Randolph County Schools, Uwharrie Charter Academy, and Randolph Community College.

The company started making masks in April in order to support the growing need in the community.

“As a longstanding partner in workforce development and a charter member of Apprenticeship Randolph, the leadership team wanted to support the school systems as they determine how best to continue their mission of educating and developing our community,” the organization said.

