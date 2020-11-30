A violent 2020: Greensboro Police Chief, Mayor address record homicides

Chief Brian James and Mayor Nancy Vaughan called on the community to look at the larger issues impacting violent crime in the city.

Fifty-six people have been killed in Greensboro so far in 2020. It's a new homicide record Police Chief Brian James didn't want the city to reach, calling the number "unacceptable."

James addressed the recent violence during a news conference on Monday. He was joined by Mayor Nancy Vaughan and some city council members.

James said most of those violent crimes are happening in east Greensboro, but even if you don't live there, you should still be concerned.

"It might not be your neighborhood today, but it could be your neighborhood tomorrow," he said.

Vaughan said the city is prepared to help Greensboro Police Department with the resources it needs to attack the problem of violence, but noted the community needs to address larger, underlying issues of unemployment, proper housing, and education that may lead to violent crime.

"We don't want to just solve who shot somebody. We want to stop that from happening," Vaughan said. "But these are not random occurrences. We saw that at the courthouse shooting. These are actual hits, and we know that there is gang violence in our city."

Vaughan said the shooters and their victims are getting younger. "We need to find a way to reach our young people now. Because they are throwing their lives away, and they are destroying their families," she said.

GPD has gotten over 1,000 guns off the streets this year. However, James noted that there have been more than 1,110 assaults involving guns this year - a 19% increase from 2019.

James, who was sworn in as the new police chief earlier this year, said he had a goal of having more face-to-face interaction between police and the community, but the pandemic has derailed many of those efforts.