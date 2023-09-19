Greensboro police offer behind the scenes look at their job

The program applications close in November.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is now accepting applications for its next citizens academy.

The city's website said, "The goal of the Greensboro Police Citizens’ Academy is to give you greater insight into your police department in order to form long-term partnerships to share responsibilities and resources to make the city safer."

The program will be held from Jan. 17, 2024, and will run through April 17, 2024. Sessions will be held in person every Wednesday, with the majority of sessions being held at Police HQ 100 E Police Plaza.

Topics that will be discussed are problem-oriented policing, constitutional law, forensic services, special teams, vice/narcotics, youth outreach programs, and firearms training.

Applications close on Friday, Nov. 10.

Head to the city's website for the application.

