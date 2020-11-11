x
Greensboro Police Department remembers falling officer

"Today we honor and remember Officer Jared Franks who died 2 years ago today while responding to a robbery in progress, the department" said via a Facebook post.

The Greensboro Police Department took to social media Tuesday to remember fallen officer Jared Franks. 

Franks, 24, was killed in a vehicle crash at the intersection of South Elm-Eugene Street and Webster Road on November 10, 2018. 

Franks was responding to a robbery in progress call when he crashed. His patrol car hit another patrol car then struck a house. He was taken to a local hospital where he passed. 

WFMY's Alma McCarty attended the funeral of the fallen officer back in 2018, the service was held at Lamb's Chapel in Burlington, NC. 

    

