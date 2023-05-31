'The future is bright' | Greensboro-Randolph megasite attracting Toyota employees from across the country

Toyota has already hired 150 people. The president believes they're on target to grow that number to 700 by the end of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There has been steady progress at the Greensboro-Randolph mega site.

Toyota will now invest an additional $2.1 billion into the site, bringing the total project to nearly $6 billion.

The soon-to-be electric vehicle battery is sparking interest across the country.

Toyota says as the site grows, so does interest from employees wanting to call the triad home.

"The future is bright at Toyota North Carolina," said Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina President Sean Suggs.

Over the last couple of years, Toyota has increased what it's investing. Initially, it pledged $1.29 billion, creating 1750 jobs.

After multiple increases, including one this week, it's now up to nearly $6 billion including $2 billion for two more buildings and increased production lines.

"This investment will be used for expanded infrastructure to support our future growth and will be adding to the six previously announced production lines," said Suggs.

The investment is already attracting Toyota workers from other facilities.

"We've got 14,16 other operating sites across North America and we've had had a lot of hand raisers to want to come, not only just for North Carolina, to be honest with you it's new technology its exciting it's the electronification future, a lot of interest there," said Suggs.

Crystal Gettys of the Randolph County Economic Development Corporation said it's exciting to know the site is attracting employers from other states.

Toyota has already hired 150 people.