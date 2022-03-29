x
Person shot on Ackland Drive in Greensboro

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in a hospital after being shot on Ackland Drive in Greensboro.

Police got a call around 3:16 p.m. about a shooting, and when they got there, they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 2 for updates about more details about this shooting the victim's condition. 

