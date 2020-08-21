Greensboro Symphony Orchestra postpones fall 2020 performances

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra announced the newly scheduled performances Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra announced Friday it’s postponed or rescheduled 10 performances at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The following events have been postponed or rescheduled:

Music of Queen; original performance date Aug. 21; new date Feb. 6, 2021

POPS: An Evening with Matthew Morrison; original performance date Sept. 17; new date Nov. 6, 2021

Masterworks: Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Treasures; original performance date Sept. 26; new date March 20, 2021

Chamber concert at UNCG; original performance date Sept. 27; new date March 20, 2021

POPS: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel; original performance date Oct. 17; new date Jan. 23, 2021

Not Our First Goat Rodeo (Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan) Oct. 18; new date to be determined

Masterworks: Beethoven’s 9th with the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale; original performance date Dec. 10; May 15, 2021

Sting; original performance date Dec. 19; new date Nov. 20, 2021

Maestros and Mendelssohn; original performance date May 15, 2021; new date Apr. 29, 2021

Chamber concert at UNCG; original performance date May 16, 2021; new date May 9, 2021

Greensboro Symphony said the Masterworks Series concert for March 20, 2021 will open with George Walker’s Lyric for Strings.

Officials said new featured guest artist Kelly Hall-Tompkins will perform Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 and Fiddler Rhapsody and Scherzo by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The organization said the concert will end with the GSO’s performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

Greensboro Symphony said ticket holders are asked to keep their tickets as all tickets issued to the above performances will be valid for admission to the rescheduled engagement.

The symphony said ticket holders will be made aware to any additional schedule changes, if they were to happen.

Visit Greensboro Symphony’s website for more information.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.