Roll your trash bins back or you could pay a $25 fine

The city of Greensboro said all containers must be pulled back from the curbside by 7 p.m. on your pickup day.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will start charging a $25 fee for trash and recycling containers that are left at the curb in violation of the 7-7-7 rule:

Place your containers at the curb after 7 p.m. the night before your service day.

All containers should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your service day.

All containers should be removed from the curb by 7 p.m. on your service day.

It's got a lot of residents asking questions about the rules. Some are wondering, what about elderly who have trouble rolling back their bins? Or people who work second or third shift?

"Some of us are older and if having a bad day can not get the cans in til maybe the next day," one person said on the City of Greensboro's Facebook post about the rule.

"And for people who get home after 7pm on service day?" Another commenter wondered.

Others think the fee needs to be enforced.

"Good! Now I can actually walk and bike down my street without dodging garbage cans that never move! I hope they enforce it!" One man said.

On July 1, the City will begin charging a $25 fee for trash and recycling containers that are left at the curb in... Posted by City of Greensboro on Monday, June 27, 2022

The city said the rule was put in place for safety and aesthetic reasons.

Residents will be warned for the first violation but will be charged a $25 fee each time city crews have to roll their carts from the curb.

The rule was approved at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

They also approved other changes to the solid waste ordinance including: