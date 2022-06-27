Greensboro enforces cart rollback rule, starting July 1

Greensboro residents will be charged a $25 fee if trash and recycling cans are left on the curb.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city will start charging a $25 fee for trash and recycling containers that are left at the curb in violation of the 7-7-7 rule:

Place your containers at the curb after 7 p.m. the night before your service day.

All containers should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your service day.

All containers should be removed from the curb by 7 p.m. on your service day.

The rule was put in place for safety and aesthetic reasons.

Residents will be warned for the first violation but will be charged a $25 fee each time city crews have to roll their carts from the curb.

The rule was approved at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

They also approved other changes to the solid waste ordinance including:

A $250 fee per truckload if the city has to collect bulk trash items that don't adhere to collection rules

A $1 increase to the residential solid waste fee to $3.50 per month

A $.37 increase in the household hazardous waste fee to $.97 per month

A $15 increase in commercial recycling fees