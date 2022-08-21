Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete

NCDOT said the projected completion date was Spring 2023, but it's looking like it'll be sooner.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year.

Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is set to open sooner than expected. The North Carolina Department of Transportation told WFMY it should open sometime early next year and businesses and residents are ready.

M&R Icecream on North Elm Street is ready to serve more cones.

With 77 flavors to choose from, Mohammad Nagi and his wife are hoping to scoop more, as business increases after the opening of the final urban loop section.

“Business is kind of slow for the last couple of weeks," Nagi explains but with the urban loop opening soon, "that’s going to help a lot."

The completed loop will help with not only business but also traffic in the area.

People who live in Greensboro, like Reid Brannan, said the loop, so far, has been great for access to other parts of the Triad.

Brannan explains, “you can jump on it right from here, and within probably 10 minutes beyond 40 you can get to Kernersville really quickly."

NCDOT said the loop will open new doors of connectivity throughout, as well as bring safety elements and alleviate traffic on arterial roads.

“It will free up some of the roads in the inner-city that some people are having to go through now. Some pretty congested areas here and even the southern side of the interstate so there are many benefits when this opens and people can really get full access around the urban Loop,“ said Aaron Moody, Assistant Director of Communications for NCDOT.

Realtor Lynnette Thompson looks forward to showing her clients homes in Greensboro that will have easy access to the urban loop.

"This loop will shorten the commute for so many people that have to work out at PTI or they have to work in South Greensboro. Then in addition to that, I work and live in North Greensboro and I have to take the loop and I have to get off and then get back on in another part,” Thompson said.

The Winston-Salem Northern Beltway is coming along as well.