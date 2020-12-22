New section of Winston-Salem Northern Beltway set to open!

According to NCDOT, the section is set to open Wednesday evening – six months ahead of schedule!



“This is a critical section of the Northern Beltway project, primarily because of how it will reduce congestion on N.C. 66 and improve the daily lives of people in the Walkertown area,” said NCDOT Division 9 Engineer Pat Ivey. “We couldn’t be more pleased to open this portion of the highway just in time for the holidays.”



Construction on the 2-mile stretch began in 2018 under a $33.2 million contract awarded to E.S. Wagner Company.



Just like the 4-mile section that opened between U.S. 421/Salem Parkway and U.S. 158 in September, the new section will be signed as N.C. 74 until all six sections on the eastern side of the beltway project are complete. When that happens, the eastern half of the beltway will be designated Interstate 74.



NCDOT says most of the eastern loop sections and several of the western sections are currently under construction. The full project will span 34.5 miles, wrapping from U.S. 158 southwest of Winston-Salem to I-74 southeast of the city.