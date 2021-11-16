Greensboro woman finds man's ashes, searches for his family

Shana Montague was looking for a new home when she said she found the ashes of Oscar Sherwin Tabb in the trash. She's on a mission to return them to his loved ones.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Greensboro women are on a mission to return a man's ashes to his loved ones after they found them on the side of the road.

Shana Montague was driving through a Greensboro neighborhood looking for a new home but instead, she found something else in the trash.

"I thought it was a money bag but it wasn't it was Mr. Oscar and I just kept him with me," Montague said. "I just don't think you should throw people away. I don't know if they meant to throw him away."

She's taken the ashes of Oscar Sherwin Tabb with her everywhere since discovering him a few days ago.

"It was like as soon as I picked him up, good stuff started happening. I got free ice cream from McDonald's, I found $20 on the ground. I was like 'Oscar you're good luck," Montague said. "We're not even kin but I'm your friend Oscar."

She's developed a connection with his urn but she's hoping to return him to his actual family.

"If you got him cremated and kept him for so many years, then obviously he was special to someone," Montague said.

There are a few clues on Tabb's box. It said he died in January of 2014 and lists Allen and Associates Mortuary in Greensboro.

The mortuary told WFMY News 2's Grace Holland records going back even a couple of years can be hard to find.

An online obituary lists a Greensboro man by the same name. It said a service was held at Love and Faith Christian Fellowship Church.

The church told News 2 that they have no record of the funeral.

Now, Montague and her godmother, Melissa McKinney, are hoping that getting the word out will help them find his family.

"I don't know the kind of person he was but I hope once you're all reunited, it will bring you some kind of peace to know he was taken care of once we found him," McKinney said.

A woman who said she is the daughter of Oscar Tabb reached out to News 2 after this story aired. She plans to reach out to McKinney to set up a time to reunite.