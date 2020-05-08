'Do you see this, is this real?': Greensboro woman finds out about lottery win in an email

Rashanta Cunningham played the NC education lottery game online and found out she won the Cash 5 jackpot in an email.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of the time, when you get an email saying you've won thousands of dollars, it's too good to be true.

That was not the case for Greensboro woman Rashanta Cunningham, who woke up last week to an email that said she was a Cash 5 jackpot winner.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.

Cunningham bought a ticket online the night of the drawing and find out about her win online as soon as the winning numbers were picked.

Despite buying a ticket, Cunningham went to sleep without checking the drawing.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t go back to sleep,” Cunningham said. “I remembered to check my email and it said I had won, but it didn’t say the amount. So, I thought they sent it by accident.”

She logged into her NC Education Lottery account and realized it was not an accident and she was in fact the winner.

"I don’t know, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it. I just didn’t believe it. I just sat there and I looked at it and I went back to the email and checked my email again and then went back to it. Then, I got up and went to the other room and showed my son and he was like, 'What's this?' and I was like, 'Do you see this? Is this real?'" Cunningham said.

Cunningham won $387,726 in the jackpot. After taxes, she took home nearly $275,000.