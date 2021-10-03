Group 4 eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Rockingham County

The county is one of the few in the state that has advanced to the next group. 100 vaccine slots filled quickly when the county opened up eligibility Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video associated with this article is from a previous story.

The Rockingham County Health Department will vaccinate people in Group 4 against the coronavirus vaccine.

Eligibility was opened to include people with underlying health conditions, people living in group settings and essential workers not vaccinated under Group 3 Wednesday.

County Health Director Trey Wright said the decision to move to Group 4 was made when about 100 of this week's appointments for people in Groups 1,2 and 3 were left vacant.

Wright believes large scale vaccination events in other counties, like the FEMA vaccine clinic in Greensboro are contributing to a lower demand for shots in rural counties.

"We had multiple no shows or cancelations due to individuals going to larger sites," Wright said, "This lead me to the decision to open up to more of our community citizens that have been waiting and/or cannot drive to these large sites."

Most of the remaining appointments were filled within hours of opening up to the next group.

Appointment sign up for the Rockingham County Health Department can be found here.

You can find more information about who is eligible in Group 4 here.